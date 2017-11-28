Fairbanks police investigate woman’s apparent stabbing death
By Toben Shelby
Nov 28, 2017 @ 10:30 AM

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Fairbanks police are investigating the stabbing death of a woman on the city’s south side.

Police just before noon Monday received a report of fight and a possible stabbing at the Alaska Motel.

Fairbanks Fire Department paramedics transported 57-year-old Jeannette E. Miller to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, where she died.

Police have not released circumstances of her death, and asked anyone who might have seen something unusual around the motel during the lunch hour Monday to call authorities.

