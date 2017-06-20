Fairbanks police release details of officers’ fatal shooting

Long exposure to capture the full array of police car lights. 12MP camera.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Fairbanks police say officers shot and killed a rural Alaska man who fired at them.

Police say the man killed early Monday morning was 21-year-old Matthew Stover of Northway, a village off the Alaska Highway 50 miles southeast of Tok.

Police took a call at 3 a.m. that a man with a mask and a long gun was behind a Denny’s restaurant.

Police did not find the man but took a call from Fairbanks Correctional Center a few blocks away saying a man with a long gun was behind the state jail and prison.

Police say that when officers responded, the man rapidly exited a car and advanced toward the officers while firing at them.

The officers shot back and Stover died at the scene.