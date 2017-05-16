Fairbanks proposal aims to clean up air pollution

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A proposal being introduced this week in Fairbanks would make it harder for residents in a densely populated area to ignore burn bans.

The Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2pGdiHJ ) the proposal is in response to Fairbanks being categorized as a city with a “serious” smoke pollution problem. The proposal will be introduced Thursday by the Fairbanks North Star Borough.

Fairbanks is located within the Air Quality Control Zone, which the Environmental Protection Agency is expecting to soon be under new air quality rules.

The proposal mostly focuses on wood stoves. It would require homebuilders to purchase a permit before building a wood stove in a new house.

Fairbanks is one of three cities facing pressure to improve air quality. The other two are in Utah.