Fairbanks school bus routes altered to relieve tardiness

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – To combat the persistent bus driver shortage in Alaska and throughout the nation, the Fairbanks Local School District is changing bus routes beginning Wednesday to make pickups and drop-offs more predictable.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2wyvOlF ) most of the changes involve combining routes, resulting in a reduction of a dozen of the 137 bus routes. The temporary solution is aimed at stabilizing the school bus system.

The school district says some students will have new bus stop times or be assigned to a new route.

The School district says updated bus route information will be published on the district website Tuesday and students whose routes will be affected will be provided written notification.

A spokesman for transportation contractor First Student says the company is working to increase driver recruitment.