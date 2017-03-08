Fairbanks snow plow crews working nonstop to clear roads

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Fairbanks snow plow crews are working around the clock in hopes of getting the city’s streets usable again.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2m27KRR ) crews are working 12 hour shifts, day and night, seven days a week for the next two weeks in order to move the snow before it melts. The City Council approved the overtime on Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, Fairbanks is in the midst of its tenth snowiest winter on record, with 29 inches piled up as of Tuesday.

Public Works Director Jeff Jacobson says if the roads aren’t cleared before warmer weather comes, the city could be dealing with icy roads, flooding and slush.

Jacobson estimates the aggressive snow removal plan over the next two weeks will cost the city an additional $125,000.