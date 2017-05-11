Fairbanks woman arrested after crash that killed passenger

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A Fairbanks woman was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs after a fatal crash.

Alaska State Troopers shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday responded to a report of a rollover crash east of Fairbanks on Chena Hot Spring Road.

Troopers say 45-year-old Hudson Mitchell died in the crash.

The driver was 40-year-old Shyla Turenne.

Turenne and a second passenger were transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries.

Turenne was released from the hospital and remained jailed Thursday morning at Fairbanks Correctional Center.