Fairbanks woman gets 23 years for husband’s shooting death

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A 51-year-old Alaska woman charged with killing her husband who was missing for weeks before police found his body buried under snow on their property in Fairbanks has been sentenced to 23 years in prison.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2qiyuDj) Monica Dee Forbes was sentenced Friday for the 2015 death of 51-year-old Michael Pope. Forbes pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in October as part of a plea deal that required her sentence be no more than 30 years.

Forbes was accused of shooting Pope while he slept and having Sean Cameron Jenkins help her bury the body.

Jenkins was sentenced to nearly three years in prison for his role in the killing.

Forbes’ attorney says the couple’s relationship problems and his client’s drug abuse led her to kill Pope.