ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A young child who was believed to have been in a vehicle that was stolen instead was safe with her mother.

KTVA-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2n9iVM1 ) that APD Capt. Bill Miller says the girl’s father believed he had the girl with him before he suffered a blackout of some sort. He reported the vehicle as stolen with his daughter inside, launching a city-wide search.

The child was found with her mother unharmed. Police say the girl had been with her mother all day.