Family files suit alleging wrongful death in an Alaska jail

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The family of an Alaska man who died while in custody at a jail in Juneau has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the state and staff responsible for his care.

KTOO-FM reports the family’s suit claims 49-year-old Joseph Murphy was intoxicated in August 2015 and sought treatment for depression and suicidal thoughts when his ex-wife took him to an emergency room. Hospital staff determined Murphy needed to be monitored as a suicide risk, but a mental health evaluation could not be done because he was intoxicated. A police officer took him to the Lemon Creek Correctional Center for suicide monitoring, where family claims a nurse and two staff members ignored him saying he had chest pains. Troopers say Murphy died in a cell about 12 hours after being admitted due to an apparent heart attack.