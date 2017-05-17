Federal government to give up 700 acres in Alaska
By Toben Shelby
|
May 17, 2017 @ 9:40 AM

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – The federal government has plans to give up 700 acres (2.8 square kilometers) of land next to the Kinross Fort Knox gold mine.

The Daily News-Miner reported (http://bit.ly/2qwYOqI ) Tuesday that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has been using the land as a buffer for radio interference around an array of weather satellite receivers, but no longer needs to.

The state will have first dibs on the land, but a public meeting is scheduled for Thursday to talk about the land relinquishment process.

A subsidiary of the nearby Kinross mining company had received authorization in 2014 to explore for gold in the area, and spokeswoman Anna Atchison says the company plans to do a preliminary exploration of the land.

Related Content

Alaska senators split on federal budget package
Alaska rejects marijuana consumption at retail pot...
Alaska volcano erupts, sends up another ash cloud
Alaska Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office direct...
Woman recovering from bear bite in Alaska
Troopers release name of passenger killed in plane...
Comments