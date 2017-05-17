Federal government to give up 700 acres in Alaska

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – The federal government has plans to give up 700 acres (2.8 square kilometers) of land next to the Kinross Fort Knox gold mine.

The Daily News-Miner reported (http://bit.ly/2qwYOqI ) Tuesday that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has been using the land as a buffer for radio interference around an array of weather satellite receivers, but no longer needs to.

The state will have first dibs on the land, but a public meeting is scheduled for Thursday to talk about the land relinquishment process.

A subsidiary of the nearby Kinross mining company had received authorization in 2014 to explore for gold in the area, and spokeswoman Anna Atchison says the company plans to do a preliminary exploration of the land.