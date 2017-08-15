Federal government stalling construction of new Alaska ferry

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The design and funding for a new Alaska ferry are ready to go, but the federal government is not.

The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2vC8FOo ) Alaska Department of Transportation Commissioner Marc Luiken Friday warned members of the state Marine Transportation Advisory Board that an effort to build a new oceangoing ferry may run into trouble with the federal government.

Under federal law, “all steel or iron products that are permanently incorporated in a Federal-aid highway construction project” must be made in a “domestic manufacturing process.”

That law holds true even if no one in the United States builds a particular part.

The only way to get around the law is to request a waiver from the administrator of the Federal Highway Administration, and President Trump has yet to appoint one.