Federal officials tag drug package in Alaska, make arrests

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Two people in Alaska who handled a drug package after it was spotted in the mailing process and then tagged by federal officials have been arrested.

The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2vZ5LX0 ) 44-year-old Christian John Peters and 34-year-old Tiffany Jo Spaulding were arraigned on Thursday in U.S. District Court after a multi-agency warrant search of their house.

U.S. Postal Service Inspector Aaron Behnen says he came across a suspicious package from California on Aug. 6. He says it was sent to “Rosetta Stone” at the suspects’ address. It contained a large canister of coffee filled with 50 pills identified as oxycodone and 221 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Federal officials placed an electronic alerting and tracking device inside the package and acted when it indicated that the package was opened.