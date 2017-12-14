Federal report blames cruise ship’s navigators for crash

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – A federal report says a cruise ship’s navigators are to blame for the boat crashing into a Ketchikan dock, causing more than $1 million dollars in damage.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports that the National Transportation Safety Board report was released after a U.S. Coast Guard report concluded that the crash resulted from a combination of factors.

Celebrity Cruises’ ship named Infinity smashed into Ketchikan’s Berth 3 in June 2016.

The federal report says that was because the ship’s master failed to plan, monitor and execute safe docking.

All three individuals in control of the ship that day had at least a decade of experience in their respective roles.

The day of the crash was windy with choppy waters. The Coast Guard report says that bad weather played a factor.