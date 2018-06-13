Feds confirm fatality in Alaska midair crash
By Toben Shelby
|
Jun 13, 2018 @ 6:59 PM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) –  At least one person has died in a plane crash after a midair collision north of Anchorage, Alaska.

The landing gear on the other plane was damaged but its pilot was able to fly to an airport and make a safe emergency landing.

The crash occurred in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough shortly after noon Wednesday.

Clint Johnson of the National Transportation Safety Board says the pilot who was able to land was on his way back to Anchorage when he saw the other airplane “nose to nose” with him in the air.

The pilot told Johnson he pulled up but his landing gear struck the other plane.

It crashed into the Susitna River. Johnson says the number of people aboard hasn’t been confirmed and relatives of the person killed haven’t been notified.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Walker vetoes Knik Arm bridge money, Vitamin D study Alaska’s Copper River sees low commercial salmon harvest Homer gay pride recognition leads to canceled city meeting Sterling Highway crash kills motorcycle driver near Kasilof No resolution following Alaska marijuana tax discussion Company applies to shut down Drift River oil terminal
Comments