Feds confirm fatality in Alaska midair crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – At least one person has died in a plane crash after a midair collision north of Anchorage, Alaska.

The landing gear on the other plane was damaged but its pilot was able to fly to an airport and make a safe emergency landing.

The crash occurred in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough shortly after noon Wednesday.

Clint Johnson of the National Transportation Safety Board says the pilot who was able to land was on his way back to Anchorage when he saw the other airplane “nose to nose” with him in the air.

The pilot told Johnson he pulled up but his landing gear struck the other plane.

It crashed into the Susitna River. Johnson says the number of people aboard hasn’t been confirmed and relatives of the person killed haven’t been notified.