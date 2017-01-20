Feds declare salmon disaster for Gulf of Alaska fisheries

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The federal government has issued a disaster declaration for Alaska’s pink salmon fishery and several other salmon and crab fisheries along the West Coast.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported (http://bit.ly/2iHXQal ) Wednesday that Gov. Bill Walker requested the declaration after last year’s pink salmon harvests in Kodiak, Prince William Sound, Chignik and lower Cook Inlet came in far below forecast.

The estimated value of Kodiak’s catch in 2016 was about $2 million, compared to a five-year average of $14.6 million.

The disaster declaration gives Kodiak and the other Alaska fisheries the ability to seek disaster relief assistance from Congress because of the unexpected large decreases in salmon returns.

In 2012, Alaska received nearly $21 million in federal funds for fishery failures on the Yukon and Kuskokwim Rivers and in the Cook Inlet region.