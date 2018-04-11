Ferry delays lead to 20 cars being stranded in Homer

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – Ferry delays caused by mechanical problems and weather have left 20 Kodiak-bound vehicles stranded in Homer.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Tuesday that the ferry was delayed for more than 33 hours. Alaska Department of Transportation spokeswoman Aurah Landau said a computer issue with the M/V Kennicott’s vehicle elevator started the problem. Once that was fixed, Landau said bad weather caused further delays to the vessel on its trip back to Kodiak.

The ferry eventually left Homer, and passengers were able to board, but a lack of space meant that some of the freight had to be left behind.

Items left will be transported on the ferry’s next sailings, April 21-22.