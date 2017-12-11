Fire destroys Alaska roadhouse near Glennallen

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska lodge built more than 80 years ago near Glennallen has burned down.

KTUU-TV reports that a passing motorist spotted flames coming from the Mendeltna Creek Lodge Sunday morning.

Alaska State Troopers spokesman Tim DeSpain says multiple volunteer fire departments responded to the scene but were unable to save the structure.

The lodge’s owners, Mabel and Russ Wimmer, are both fine but their pets died in the fire.

Rowdy Allain, the fire chief for Nelchina and Mendeltna, says the fire appears to have started in the living quarters, in the rear of the building. But Allain says the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. The state fire marshal is traveling to Mendeltna to investigate.