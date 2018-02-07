Firefighters discover old extinguisher in museum crawl space

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – Two Kodiak firefighters have made a fitting find at the Baranov Museum.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports that the firefighters on Thursday found a bullet-ridden copper and brass fire extinguisher – estimated to be at least 100 years old – in the museum’s crawl space.

Firefighters Matt Stone and Dan Farmer had been conducting a routine fire safety check when they found the extinguisher.

Soda and acid extinguishers are collectibles because of their sturdy copper and tin bodies and old-fashioned handiwork. Similar extinguishers have been auctioned off for hundreds of dollars in good condition.

Museum records show the extinguisher was donated in 1980. It was found covered in mud near a reservoir on Pillar Mountain.

Museum board members said similar extinguishers were used in bunkers during World War II.

—

Information from: Kodiak (Alaska) Daily Mirror, http://www.kodiakdailymirror.com