Fish and Game cautions safety as wolf sightings increase

FILE - In this March 16, 2008 file photo, Romeo, a black Alexander Archipelago wolf without a pack is shown patrolling the Mendenhall Glacier in Juneau, Alaska. The federal government has agreed to a late 2015 decision on whether the rare species of southeast Alaska wolves warrants protections as threatened or endangered species. (AP Photo/Steve Quinn)

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is advising caution for hikers and for dog walkers as wolf sightings in Juneau have increased.

The Juneau Empire reports anecdotal reports of wolf sightings in Juneau have increased this year, but assistant area management biologist Carl Koch cannot be sure whether that is due to an increase in wolf awareness from encounters posted to social media or a reflection of a population increase in Juneau.

Fish and Game keeps track of wolves in the Juneau area through anecdotal accounts.

Fish and Game does not currently conduct population studies of wolves in the Juneau area. Harvest reports show three wolves were harvested on Douglas Island last year, while one has been harvested so far this year.