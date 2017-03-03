Fishermen call for early meeting about Kuskokwim salmon

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – Residents of the Bethel area hope to work out a Kuskokwim River salmon management plan with state biologists as soon as possible, as signs show there will be fewer fish in the river this summer.

KYUK-AM reports (http://bit.ly/2mlRZc1 ) that the Kuskokwim River Salmon Management Working Group has sent a letter to the State Fish and Game Department asking for a meeting to work out a preseason plan for the fishery.

In the letter, members of the group say biologists have the information they need to begin a summer management plan by January. They say state officials should have consulted with the working group by February.

The King salmon runs on the Kuskokwim have been struggling for some time.

Fish and Game is trying to schedule a meeting in Bethel in March.