Fishery board changes management of sockeye in Kenai River

By Frank K. from Anchorage, Alaska, USA - Lazily rafting on the Kenai River, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4330210

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – The Board of Fisheries has changed its target for how many late-run sockeye salmon need to make it out of the Kenai River.

The Peninsula Clarion reported Monday (http://bit.ly/2lbU2j0 ) that the board spent its first day deliberating an Alaska Department of Fish and Game proposal seeking to a review of escapement and inriver goals on Kenai River for late-run salmon. Ultimately, the board moved to eliminate the optimum escapement goal and to increase the ceiling of two of the inriver goal tiers.

The decision was intended as a compromise between sportfishing and commercial fishing groups. Commercial groups had argued the escapement goal was redundant because a sustainable escapement goal already exists.

The Kenai River will now be managed under a sustainable escapement goal of 700,000 to 1.2 million sockeye salmon.