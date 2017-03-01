Fishery board changes management of sockeye in Kenai River

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – The Board of Fisheries has changed its target for how many late-run sockeye salmon need to make it out of the Kenai River.
The Peninsula Clarion reported Monday (http://bit.ly/2lbU2j0 ) that the board spent its first day deliberating an Alaska Department of Fish and Game proposal seeking to a review of escapement and inriver goals on Kenai River for late-run salmon. Ultimately, the board moved to eliminate the optimum escapement goal and to increase the ceiling of two of the inriver goal tiers.
The decision was intended as a compromise between sportfishing and commercial fishing groups. Commercial groups had argued the escapement goal was redundant because a sustainable escapement goal already exists.
The Kenai River will now be managed under a sustainable escapement goal of 700,000 to 1.2 million sockeye salmon.