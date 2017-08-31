Fishing guide forfeits boat after repeat violations
By Toben Shelby
|
Aug 31, 2017 @ 9:59 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The owner of a southeast Alaska fishing charter service has been ordered to stay out of boats in Alaska waters for one year after pleading guilty to repeat fishing violations.

Alaska State Troopers say 75-year-old Stuart Merchant of Klawock pleaded guilty this week to three counts of violating halibut regulations and one count of falsifying sport fish charter logbooks.

He was fined $13,000, with $8,000 suspended, plus $2,000 dollars for violating probation from a similar 2015 case.

He will forfeit a 26-foot (8-meter) guide boat and trailer to the state and his fishing and guiding privileges are suspended for 22 months. A 30-day jail sentence was suspended.

Merchant owns and operates Forget-Me-Knot Charters.

He was documented fishing with non-resident friends while his sport and guiding privileges were revoked.

Related Content

Troopers release names of man, woman shot in Alask...
Many Alaska fishermen failed to reach salmon harve...
Gov. Bill Walker urges caution in changing Obama h...
Anchorage police investigate fatal stabbing
Alaska fracking projects could get new public comm...
Suspected Alaska gunman taken into custody
Comments