Former corrections officer sentenced for smuggling drugs

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 33-year-old former Alaska corrections officer has been sentenced to eight months in federal prison for smuggling drugs into Goose Creek Correctional Center in Wasilla.

Adam Spindler on Tuesday also was fined $1,400 and sentenced to 120 hours of community service. He will forfeit a 2011 pickup.

Spindler pleaded guilty Aug. 29 to drug conspiracy and possession of drugs with intent to distribute.

Prosecutors say Spindler met with associates of inmates outside the prison, obtained drugs and delivered them to specific inmates.

In one instance, Spindler while in uniform met the girlfriend of an inmate at a Wasilla restaurant, received a plastic bag with marijuana and heroin and took it into the prison.

Spindler told prosecutors he was paid $1,400 but said he smuggled for the “excitement,” not the money.