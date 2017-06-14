Geologists lower alert level on Alaska volcano

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Volcano Observatory has lowered the alert level on an Aleutians Island volcano.

The observatory says Bogoslof Volcano erupted five times Monday night.

The bursts lasted from 10 to 30 minutes and generated volcanic clouds that rose as high as 25,000 feet.

The clouds dissipated within 30 minutes each time.

The volcano erupted again for six minutes starting at 8:17 a.m. Tuesday but satellite imagery did not detect an ash cloud.

Residents of Unalaska and Dutch Harbor report smelling sulfur from the volcano both days.

With no more activity, the observatory lowered the alert level from “warning” to “watch.”

Geologist say activity at Bogoslof could ramp quickly with short or long-lived explosions.

Bogoslof has erupted periodically since mid-December.