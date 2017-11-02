Girl found safe after being taken from foster home
By Toben Shelby
|
Nov 2, 2017 @ 11:03 AM

Anchorage Police say a three-year-old girl has been found safe, after her father illegally took her from her foster home Wednesday night.
An Amber Alert was issued late Wednesday night. APD announced Thursday morning that the girl and 44-year-old Damon Demond Ward were located in Government Hill.
Ward, who was wanted on a felony escape warrant, is in custody and is being questioned.

