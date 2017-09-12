GOP shakeup marks Alaska governor’s race

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Even though the primary election is still 11 months away, the Alaska governor’s race was shaken up Tuesday with announcements from two Republicans from Wasilla.

State Sen. Mike Dunleavy announced that he was suspending his gubernatorial campaign to deal with an unspecified health issue.

At the same time, former state Senate President Charlie Huggins filed paperwork with the Alaska Public Offices Commission to run.

Other announced Republicans are Jacob Seth Kern and Michael Sheldon.

Kirk Wilson has also filed paperwork but didn’t list a party.

Incumbent Gov. Bill Walker also has announced he’s seeking a second term. As an independent, he wouldn’t have a primary challenge.

There are no announced Democrats in the race, but former U.S. Sen. Mark Begich has said he is considering a run.