Gov. Bill Walker urges caution in changing Obama health law

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Gov. Bill Walker has urged Congress to think carefully about an overhaul of the Affordable Care Act, saying a repeal of former President Barack Obama’s health care law without a sufficient alternative would leave tens of thousands of Alaskans without coverage.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported (http://bit.ly/2j76EXP ) Wednesday that Walker shared his concerns and recommendations for congressional leaders in a letter earlier this month.

Walker called on lawmakers to ensure any changes to Obama’s law are carefully evaluated and timed to prevent negative impacts.

The Jan. 13 letter says Walker’s “principal request” is that Congress provide flexibility and support for states that implement or maintain health care systems that meet their residents’ needs.

Alaska’s congressional delegation has pushed for a repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act.