Governor orders flags at half-staff in honor of soldier

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska’s governor has ordered that the U.S. and Alaska flags be flown at half-staff for the next five days in honor of a soldier from Juneau who was killed in eastern Afghanistan.

Gov. Bill Walker made the order, which is effective immediately, on Sunday, the day after U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Two Jacob M. Sims, 36, was killed in Afghanistan’s Logar province when his helicopter crashed. The governor’s office says in a news release that Sims was assigned to the 4th Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state.

The U.S. military has said six other crew members aboard the helicopter were injured in the crash. The Defense Department has provided no details about the crash other than saying it wasn’t caused by enemy fire.