Grand jury indicts 6 in suspected stolen checks conspiracy

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A federal grand jury has indicted six Alaska residents on charges of conspiring to use stolen checks to steal money and merchandise.

Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder in an announcement says the 29-count indictment contends that checks stolen from mail or vehicle break-ins were negotiated at banks and stores in Anchorage.

The indictment includes counts of conspiracy, bank fraud, possession of stolen mail and aggravated identity theft.

Prosecutors say stolen checks were falsely altered so that payment would go to a separate, stolen identity used by the defendants.

Thirty-year-old Sara James and 34-year-old Jonathan James, both of Anchorage, were scheduled for arraignment Thursday. The two are also charged with passing counterfeit bills.

Online court documents do not list their attorneys.

Four others indicted are not in custody.