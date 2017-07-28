Grizzly bear killed after becoming ‘food conditioned’

DEADHORSE, Alaska (AP) – State game officials have killed a 10-year-old female grizzly bear after it began breaking into kitchens and food-storages areas in Deadhorse. The bear’s two cubs were captured and will be relocated to a zoo in Oakland, California. Dick Shideler, a state wildlife biologist, squarely placed blame for the bear’s demise on Deadhorse residents not using bear-proof garbage cans. He says people need to stop placing food waste in unsecured bins, a practice that made this bear conditioned to human-provided food. The grizzly killed is well-known to researchers on the North Slope. She was known as “Bear 147,” and spent her life around Deadhorse and the nearby Prudhoe Bay oilfields.