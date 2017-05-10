Group hopes to spread fun through painted rocks

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – Bright stones lead to bright smiles. At least that’s what Kenai Rocks is hoping for.

The Peninsula Clarion reports (http://bit.ly/2q0W7iN ) the new group in Kenai wants to spread joy and fun by randomly hiding painted rocks throughout the community.

Emily Kaiser, who started the group with her sister, Sarah Kaiser, says the group’s mission is to bring about unexpected smiles and spark creativity in the area.

The rocks are hand painted by community members and then are weatherproofed.

The group asks those who find a hidden rock to post a photo in their Facebook group.