Group hopes to keep Alaska library open

NENANA, Alaska (AP) – A group is working to keep an Alaska library open after the city said it can no longer afford to fund the facility.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports a June 26 announcement on the city of Nenana’s Facebook page stated the Nenana City Library will be closed beginning July 1.

Nenana’s Friends of the Library agreed to a temporary memorandum of understanding that has since been submitted to the Nenana City Assembly.

The document asks the city to lease out the library for $1 per year and states that the Friends of the Library will pay all building utilities, maintenance and operational expenses.

The library would remain closed until insurance requirements are met and city approval is granted.

Former librarian Darcia Grace says she expects the Nenana Assembly to vote on the memorandum Thursday.

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com