Groups sue to keep drilling ban in Arctic, Atlantic waters

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Environmental and Alaska Native groups sued Wednesday to overturn an executive order by President Donald Trump that could lead to expanded petroleum drilling in the Arctic and Atlantic oceans.

Trump last week ordered Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to review an Obama-era plan to permanently ban new offshore oil and gas drilling in the regions.

In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Anchorage, Alaska, the groups say Trump exceeded his constitutional authority and violated federal law.

The lawsuit says President Barack Obama permanently ended oil and gas leasing in most U.S. waters in the Arctic and key parts of the Atlantic in response to strong national opposition.

The groups claim Congress gives the president authority to withdraw areas but not the authority to reverse a withdrawal.