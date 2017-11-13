Historic fishing vessel gets new home in downtown Kodiak

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – A historic fishing vessel has been given a permanent home in downtown Kodiak after 12 years of refurbishment and sitting in storage.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports the Thelma C fished for 40 years under multiple owners before it was donated to the Kodiak Maritime Museum in 2005.

The 36-foot (11-meter) salmon seiner was built in 1965 to replace a vessel destroyed the previous year in Valdez by the earthquake and tsunami.

The boat was moved to its new location on Wednesday where it will serve as an exhibit. Museum officials say interpretive panels describing the 1964 earthquake and tsunami and the commercial salmon fishery are expected to be installed around the boat by the spring.