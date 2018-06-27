Homer approves bond, sales tax increase for police station

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – Residents of Homer have voted to increase the city’s sales tax to help pay for a new police station.

Kenai radio station KSRM reports residents in a special election Tuesday approved a bond measure to be paid off by a sales tax increase of 0.35 percent.

The city has $2.5 million designated for the police station. Proceeds from the bond will cover $5 million.

Homer Police Chief Mark Robl says the current police station has safety deficiencies.

He says the station is too small, the roof leaks and cells flood when the Kenai Peninsula city gets excessive rain.

Most of the tax will end when the bond for the station is paid off but 0.05 percent will remain in place to pay for maintenance costs of the building.