Homer to consider caretaker motorhomes for local businesses
By Toben Shelby
|
Jul 7, 2017 @ 9:42 AM
By Beeblebrox at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=17185776

HOMER, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska city is considering allowing businesses to use motorhomes or trailers as caretaker or owner lodging.

The Homer News (http://bit.ly/2tZwkKJ ) reported Thursday the Homer City Council unanimously approved a memorandum June 26 directing City Planner Rick Abboud to write an ordinance to change zoning in the Marine Commercial district to allow businesses to use motorhomes or trailers as caretaker or owner lodging.

That ordinance will go to the Homer Advisory Planning Commission and the Port and Harbor Commission for their review over the next few months. After the commissions have had their say, the ordinance comes to the council for its consideration.

