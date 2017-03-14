Homer OKs recall petition against city council members

HOMER, Alaska (AP) – The Homer city clerk has issued a certificate allowing residents to begin seeking signatures as part of an effort to recall three city council members.

The Homer News reports (http://bit.ly/2lWUGBn ) that that City Clerk Jo Johnson on Friday issued a certificate allowing an application seeking to recall City Council members Donna Aderhold, David Lewis and Catriona Reynolds to go forward. Johnson says the clerk’s office will have petition signature books prepared for the efforts later this week.

The recall group claims Aderhold, Lewis and Reynold are not fit for office due to their opposition of the Dakota Access Pipeline. They also voted in favor of a city resolution that would affirm Homer’s commitment to inclusion of all races, sexualities, ethnicities and genders.