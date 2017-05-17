Homicide investigation opened for man found near Knik River

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The recovery of a body discovered near a rural Alaska road has turned into a homicide investigation.

The body of 26-year-old Jeremie Speaker was found Sunday afternoon near Mile 4.8 Knik River Road south of Palmer.

The road branches off the Old Glenn Highway and runs south along the along the Knik River.

Alaska State Troopers say an autopsy was conducted for positive identification.

Speaker was found near two burned vehicles, which have been impounded as part of the investigation to determine if they’re connected to the death.

Troopers did not release how Speaker died.