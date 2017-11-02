Horizon Air to phase out turboprop aircraft in Alaska

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska Air Group official says Horizon Air and its Bombardier turboprop Q400 aircraft will be phased out of Alaska in March and replaced with Boeing 737s.

Horizon Air is a component of the group, which includes Alaska Airlines.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that Horizon’s Anchorage base will close March 10, 2018.

Alaska Airlines Regional Vice President Marilyn Romano said on Tuesday that Horizon “has struggled to operate cost-effectively in such a remote environment with limited resources.”

Horizon started flying in Alaska in 2014.

Romano said the Q400 was primarily used in the Anchorage-Fairbanks and Anchorage-Deadhorse routes.

The Boeing 737 seats at least 144 people depending on the jet’s size, compared to the Q400’s 76 seats. The 737 also offers first-class seating.