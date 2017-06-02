Hydaburg woman dies in truck crash on Prince of Wales Island
By Toben Shelby
|
Jun 2, 2017 @ 9:00 AM

HYDABURG, Alaska (AP) – A 53-year-old Hydaburg woman has died of injuries suffered in a traffic crash on Prince of Wales Island.

Alaska State Troopers say Rhonda Peratrovich died in the crash early Thursday morning.

Peratrovich was a passenger in a pickup driven by 25-year-old Gilbert Johnson Jr. of Angoon.

Troopers say the truck left the roadway at Mile 18 Hydaburg Highway and struck a downed tree.

Johnson, Peratrovich and a second passenger were transported to Alicia Roberts Medical Clinic in Klawock (klah-WAHK).

