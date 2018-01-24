Icy road leads to crash of at least 22 Fairbanks vehicles

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A chain-reaction crash damaged at least 22 vehicles Tuesday on a busy thoroughfare in west Fairbanks.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the accidents shut down westbound lanes of the Johansen Expressway, which runs east-west through the interior Alaska community.

Roads remained icy after rain and snow last week was followed by cold temperatures.

Alaska State Troopers received calls about the pileup at 2:45 p.m. and called in assistance from Fairbanks police, the University Fire Department and Fairbanks Fire Department.

Trooper Lt. Lonnie Piscoya says minor injuries were reported but some drivers and passengers couldn’t leave damaged vehicles because doors were pinned shut by snowbanks or other vehicles.

Responders brought in a city bus to keep people warm as troopers interviewed them about the crash.

The expressway reopened at 5:30 p.m.