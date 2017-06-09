Idaho lawyer suspended for evidence tampering in Alaska

SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) – An Idaho lawyer’s license to practice law has been suspended for a year after he pleaded guilty to evidence tampering in a 2014 drug case in Alaska.

The Bonner County Daily Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2rUwEH3 ) the Idaho Supreme Court found Jeremy Featherston had violated the bar’s rules of professional conduct by committing a criminal act that reflects poorly on a lawyer.

Court documents state Featherston’s former brother-in-law was arrested in Alaska on drug charges when he reached out to his wife from a jail and asked her to erase data on two of his mobile phones.

Featherston is accused of erasing the data on the two devices, which were being held as evidence by authorities in Alaska. He was charged with felony evidence tampering in Alaska in 2016.