Indicted man arrested in Woronzof deaths

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A man indicted nearly a week ago in the January deaths of two people is in custody.

KTVA-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2gPbCSX) police arrested 21-year-old Jamal Hall early Saturday.

A prosecutor says Hall shot 19-year-old Selena Mullenax and 20-year-old Foriegnne Aubert-Morissette.

Mullenax was found dead at Point Woronzof Jan. 28.

Aubert-Morrissette was located nearby and died at a hospital.

Hall faces murder, assault and robbery charges.

The Anchorage Police Department said authorities charged two others suspected of trying to prevent Hall’s arrest.

Hall is expected in court Monday.

It’s unclear if he has an attorney.