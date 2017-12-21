Insurance companies sue Kodiak Electric over fire damage

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – Two insurance companies have filed a lawsuit against the Kodiak Electric Association claiming it was responsible for a fire that caused damage to clients’ property.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Wednesday that Lexington Insurance Company and Alaska Municipal League Joint Insurance Association accuse the electric cooperative of negligence, trespassing and nuisance.

An official report on the August 2015 fire near Chiniak said it started when trees fell onto a downed power line. The lawsuit says the downed power line was owned and maintained by Kodiak Electric Association, and claims the electric cooperative should’ve known a certain spruce tree was in dangerous condition.

The insurance companies are requesting repayment for the amount they had to pay in property damages to insured parties, as well as court fees.

The electric cooperative declined to comment on the lawsuit.