Interior watchdog drops probe of Zinke calls to senators

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Interior Department inspector general’s office has dropped an investigation into whether the Trump administration pressured Alaska GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan over their health care votes.

A pair of House Democrats had sought the investigation over phone calls Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke made to the senators. Zinke reportedly suggested Alaska could pay a price if they crossed President Donald Trump on the GOP’s plan to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Deputy Inspector General Mary Kendall wrote that her office “does not believe it could meaningfully investigate the matter further” because Murkowski and Sullivan declined to provide statements or be interviewed.

Sullivan voted in favor of the GOP health repeal bill that failed in late July, while Murkowski voted against it.