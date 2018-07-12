Judge allows Alaska opioid lawsuit to proceed

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska judge has refused to dismiss most claims brought by the state against the company that makes the prescription opioid painkiller OxyContin.

In a written decision, Superior Court Judge Dani Crosby dismissed one claim, alleging violations under a false claim and reporting law that took effect in 2016. She says the state can amend its lawsuit if it has alleged violations after that date it wants to pursue.

The rest of the case can proceed.

The state sued Purdue Pharma and its affiliates, alleging deceptive marketing practices and laying blame with Purdue for the opioid epidemic.

Purdue sought the lawsuit’s dismissal, arguing the state is trying to hold the company liable while disregarding factors such as a doctor’s judgment and a patient’s decision on how to use the drug.