Judge weighs lawsuit over Alaska town’s new name

By Toben Shelby
Mar 10, 9:01 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Those suing over the new Inupiat Eskimo name of the nation’s northernmost town say the Alaska city broke its own laws by failing to publish a public notice before the renaming question was put on the local ballot.

The town formerly known as Barrow has countered that publishing notices in a newspaper for elections is optional for anything but tax-related ordinances.

Attorneys for the two sides gave their arguments Thursday in a court hearing in the town whose voters approved the new name, Utqiagvik (oot-GHAR’-vik), by six votes last October.

Matt Singer, an attorney for the Alaska Native corporation that sued, asked the court to put a pause on implementation of the name change until the case is resolved.

Superior Court Judge Paul Roetman said at the end of the nearly three-hour hearing that he will consider the case and issue a decision Friday on temporarily halting the name change.

