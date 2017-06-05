Juneau airport considering fees for Lyft, Uber rides

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft will soon be available for Juneau International Airport travelers.

KTOO-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2qN0Vdj ) the governor is expected to sign a bill that would allow rideshare companies to operate in Alaska, and Juneau airport officials are getting ready. The airport’s board approved a draft fee schedule this week.

Under the draft, the rideshare companies would pay $100 a year to operate on airport property. They are also required to pay $3 surcharge on each fare to and from the airport.

Airport officials say the surcharge is an industry standard, but local cab companies disagree.

The fee schedule will be sent to the Juneau Assembly after June 21.