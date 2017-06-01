Juneau could cut funding for public libraries

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The city of Juneau is considering less funding for its public library’s youth and outreach programs in its next fiscal year to balance the city’s budget.

The Juneau Empire reported (http://bit.ly/2ru2YlL ) Wednesday that there are two proposals that could cut funding by as much as $146,000.

Juneau Public Library Director Robert Barr says the youth and outreach programs served about 16,000 people in 2016. Youth functions include early literacy programs, family nights and classroom visits, while the outreach programs for teens and adults include visits to youth centers and other local organizations, as well as appearances at local events to encourage greater involvement with the library.

Barr says there were about 450 programs in the 2016 fiscal year, totaling a cost of $255,450.

Juneau’s next fiscal year starts July 1.