Juneau looking to clear harbors of inoperable boats

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Juneau officials have begun removing boats from city harbors after identifying dozens of boats that have not moved in years.

The Juneau Empire reported (http://bit.ly/2kOGvJx ) Sunday that city Harbormaster David Borg started a campaign to clear harbors of inoperable boats in August.

A few owners were given orders to prove their boats could move under their own power or leave the harbor. Two owners have shown their boats are operable and three have been impounded.

City code requires boats to leave the harbor three times a year.

Borg says the efforts by Juneau’s harbor office are intended to maintain facilities for commerce and promote safe transportation on the water.

One man has filed an appeal after the boat he was living on with his wife was impounded.